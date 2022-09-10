Eversept Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.62. 508,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,883. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.13 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

