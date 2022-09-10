Eversept Partners LP Purchases 1,646 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in argenx by 64.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in argenx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.50.

argenx Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.26. The company had a trading volume of 160,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,446. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.42. argenx SE has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $403.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

