Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ES. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.18.

Shares of ES stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

