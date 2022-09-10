Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Buys 1,700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 2.2% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $11.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.78. 1,293,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,819. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.45. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.