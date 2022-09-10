Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.30.

Exchange Income Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$48.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.43%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,500.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

