Faceter (FACE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Faceter (FACE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Faceter has a total market cap of $253,210.59 and $1.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers.FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

