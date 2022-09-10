Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.28

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.28 and traded as low as $40.54. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 14,593 shares trading hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $237.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 30.51%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.