Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Price Target Cut to €30.00

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €41.00 ($41.84) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLMNF. HSBC cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.