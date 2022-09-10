Filecash (FIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,354.00

Filecash (FIC) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $117,018.93 and $60,354.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecash aims to construct a storage infrastructure for Web 3.0 based on IPFS. It sets out to free up unused storage space to build an algorithmic cloud storage market for everyone.”

