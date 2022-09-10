First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 1,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BICK Index Fund (BICK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.