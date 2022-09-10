First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading 2.1% Higher

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.28. 57,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 181,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.