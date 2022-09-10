First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading 2.1% Higher

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.28. 57,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 181,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.