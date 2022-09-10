First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04. 348,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,082,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.