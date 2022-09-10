Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

FISV traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. 3,718,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,730. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

