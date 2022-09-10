Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after buying an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. 3,718,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

