FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.13 and last traded at $47.14. Approximately 10,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.