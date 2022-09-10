FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. 392,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 580,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 35.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

