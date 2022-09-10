Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

