Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,748 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 11.4% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $137,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,891,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,472,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

