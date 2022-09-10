Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0004

Friendz (FDZ) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $221,835.06 and $64,611.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.21 or 1.00072359 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036630 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

