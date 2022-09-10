Frontier Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,427 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 427,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

EEMA stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 171,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

