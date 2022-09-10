Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Tops $17,813.66

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $17,813.66 and approximately $1,337.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00353777 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00791671 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015182 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020225 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,054,932 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,816 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
