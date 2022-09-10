Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $397,334.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

