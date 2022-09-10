G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 805,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

