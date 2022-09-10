G. Willi-Food International Ltd. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.48.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

