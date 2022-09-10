G. Willi-Food International Ltd. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance
G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.48.
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile
