GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (GMB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $137,555.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

