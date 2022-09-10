GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $264,875.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE (CRYPTO:GMEE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,192,282 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp. GAMEE’s official website is token.gamee.com.

GAMEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

