GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $6.11. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 159,070 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOP. Citigroup raised their target price on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

GasLog Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

GasLog Partners Cuts Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

