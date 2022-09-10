Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.01

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $9.75. Genie Energy shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 61,387 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $248.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Featured Articles

