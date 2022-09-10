Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 720 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 587.69 ($7.10).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 488.40 ($5.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £63.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 474.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 477.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

