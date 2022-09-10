Glovista Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 96,760 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,597,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

