Glovista Investments LLC Buys 103,057 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 8.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $27,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023,844 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,471. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.