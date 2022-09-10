Glovista Investments LLC Buys 16,255 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. 431,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

