Glovista Investments LLC Cuts Position in Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

Glovista Investments LLC cut its stake in Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,962 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Global X China Financials ETF worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Global X China Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CHIX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 45,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Global X China Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Global X China Financials ETF Profile

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

