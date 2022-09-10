Glovista Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.09. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.