Glovista Investments LLC Sells 13,769 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Vale by 1,067.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $107,884,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,437,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,738,222. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

