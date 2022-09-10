Glovista Investments LLC Sells 71,127 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Glovista Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,127 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. 2,615,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

