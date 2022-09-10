GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,365 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 15.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 1.22% of GoDaddy worth $170,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $576,318,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,999.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,292 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. 817,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,583. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.