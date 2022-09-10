Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stake Raised by Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Gogo accounts for 18.8% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $30,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Gogo by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Gogo by 123.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,968,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 717,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 437,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,001. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. The company had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOGO. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

