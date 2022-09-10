Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 14,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 43,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.