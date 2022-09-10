Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.48). Approximately 818,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,208,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.47).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £589.23 million and a PE ratio of 874.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.85.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.