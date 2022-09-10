Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.48). Approximately 818,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,208,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £589.23 million and a PE ratio of 874.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.85.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Featured Articles

