Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,057 shares during the quarter. Gracell Biotechnologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRCL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 693,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,353. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

