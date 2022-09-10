Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.29

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.29 and traded as low as C$73.33. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$73.58, with a volume of 145,432 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.78.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

