Gravity Finance Market Cap Hits $787,443.24 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $787,443.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00786654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015326 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Gravity Finance Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.
Gravity Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.