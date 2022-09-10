Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 847,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. 458,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,406. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

