Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wayfair by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Trading Up 6.5 %

W stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 7,872,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,208. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,240 shares of company stock valued at $994,025 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

