Greenline Partners LLC Buys 5,123 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $293,331,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TRP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. 866,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

