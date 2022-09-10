Greenline Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $5,848,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,934 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.62. 1,689,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $146.40 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

