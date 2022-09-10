Greenline Partners LLC Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sempra by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.76. 1,595,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.43. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.