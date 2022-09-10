Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 2,652 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average of $207.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

