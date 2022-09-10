Greenline Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.36. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $452.48 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $543.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.59.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

